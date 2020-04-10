6 lovable pups to adopt now in San Antonio

Interested in adopting a pet — or just gazing at some cuddly canines up for adoption? There are dozens of deserving dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Elizabeth, black Labrador retriever and whippet mix

Elizabeth is a female black Labrador retriever and whippet mix being cared for at Scurvy Dog Rescue SATX.

Elizabeth gets along well with other dogs. Fear not: She's already house-trained. She is already spayed and vaccinated. Elizabeth is a special needs pet, so please inquire about her specific care requirements.

Here's what Elizabeth's friends at Scurvy Dog Rescue SATX think of her:

Elizabeth is a sweet, shy girl. She loves to play outside and loves toys. She does well with other friendly dogs and ignores cats. Once she feels secure, Elizabeth enjoys gentle human interaction. She needs an owner with a great deal of empathy and compassion to whom she can bond. Ideally, her new owner would be interested in slowly expanding Elizabeth's social experiences and building her confidence.

Read more about how to adopt Elizabeth on Petfinder.

Jarvis, chihuahua mix

Jarvis is an adorable male chihuahua mix in the care of Pause for Paws.

He already has had all of his shots, and he is neutered. He has mastered his house-training etiquette.

Jarvis' current caretakers say:

This adorable little guy is a young Chihuahua mix who loves to cuddle and give kisses. He is a little shy at first but he does well with other small dogs. A perfect companion for a person or another small dog. A sweet boy!

Read more about Jarvis on Petfinder.

Scooter, border collie mix

Scooter is a sweet male border collie mix currently housed at Roxy's K-9 Rescue.

He is vaccinated and neutered. He's mastered his house-training etiquette. Scooter is a special needs pet, so please inquire about his specific care requirements.

Notes from Scooter's caretakers:

Scooter was found very emaciated and had a broken rear leg. He has been a trooper from day one. The bone healed but it doesn't bend. That doesn't stop Scooter. He jumps on the deck, runs upstairs to his room, plays chase and gets around normally, just like the other dogs. He only barks when he is talking to you. He bounces around still like a puppy and he's just a very happy guy. He gets along with everyone.

Read more about how to adopt Scooter on Petfinder.

Blackie, chihuahua

Blackie is an adorable male chihuahua dog currently housed at Missys Haven Canine Rescue.

He's mastered his house-training etiquette. Blackie is already neutered, and he has had all his shots.

Read more about Blackie on Petfinder.

Lexi, terrier

Lexi is a female terrier dog staying at Missys Haven Canine Rescue.

She has had all of her shots, and she's spayed. She is already house-trained.

Apply to adopt Lexi today at Petfinder.

Mouse, Shih Tzu and terrier mix

Mouse is an adorable female Shih Tzu and terrier mix currently housed at Missys Haven Canine Rescue.

Mouse loves other dogs and cats. Mouse will do best in a home without small children. She is already vaccinated and spayed. Have no fear: She is already house-trained.

Here's what Mouse's friends at Missys Haven Canine Rescue think of her:

Mouse is a little sweetheart of a dog. She walks perfectly on a leash and loves going for walks. She is great with other dogs once introduced and would do well with older children. Little Mouse is a terrific family pet and companion dog. At first meet she may seem a little shy, but give this girl 72 hours and she'll be full of kisses. When she is happy her whole body moves right along with her tail.

Apply to adopt Mouse today at Petfinder.

