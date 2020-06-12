Want to adopt a pet? Here are 7 delightful doggies to adopt now in San Antonio

Start your day off right by browsing through delightful doggies! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in San Antonio.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of dogs near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Nimbus, terrier

Nimbus is a female terrier dog currently housed at San Antonio R.O.C.K.S.

She is vaccinated and spayed.

Apply to adopt Nimbus today at Petfinder.

Lilly, chihuahua

Lilly is a charming female chihuahua dog being kept at San Antonio R.O.C.K.S.

Lilly is already spayed and vaccinated.

Read more about Lilly on Petfinder.

Yuuki, border collie mix

Yuuki is a darling female border collie mix being kept at BVS Spoken For, INC.

Yuuki is friendly as can be — she's happy to keep company with children, cats or dogs. She's been vaccinated and spayed.

Yuuki's current caretakers say:

Yuuki is a 3-year old Border Collie Mix. She is very friendly and a sweetheart. Because she is an active breed, she would love a large yard or a country setting. Yuuki would make a great addition to any active family. She also loves water, so she would be great on river or beach trips. She enjoys a dip in the kitty pool in her yard.

Apply to adopt Yuuki today at Petfinder.

Castle, American Staffordshire terrier

Castle is a male American Staffordshire terrier dog currently residing at San Antonio Pets Alive!

Castle has had all his shots.

Notes from Castle's caretakers:

Although Castle is five, he's still a puppy at heart. This big boy loves playing tug-of-war, going for walks and running all around the house. He would be best suited with a family that has a big yard or property. After a long day of running, he loves to curl up in bed next to you and sleep the night away. Castle does great with other dogs and cats; he also seems to have no problems with horses, cows, goats or chickens.

Read more about Castle on Petfinder.

Copper, shepherd mix

Copper is a darling female shepherd mix being cared for at BVS Spoken For, INC.

Copper is the life of the party, and she'll get along great with your children, dogs or cats. Copper is already spayed and vaccinated.

Here's what Copper's friends at BVS Spoken For, INC think of her:

Copper is super sweet. She loves to play with other dogs. She wants to be with her people at all times, doing what they are doing. She will be a good indoor companion. Caution will be needed when she is outside in a yard, as she can climb fences, even tall ones.

Apply to adopt Copper today at Petfinder.

Scooby, terrier mix

Scooby is a sweet male terrier mix currently housed at BVS Spoken For, INC.

Scooby plays well with others, and he loves cats, dogs and children. He is neutered and vaccinated.

Notes from Scooby's caretakers:

Scooby is active and loves to play. He does well in groups of dogs but tends to be slightly dominant and seems to get along better with females than males. He is super sweet and is not bothered by cats. He would fit well into a family setting.

Read more about Scooby on Petfinder.

Uzuri, shepherd mix

Uzuri is a darling female shepherd mix being kept at BVS Spoken For, INC.

Uzuri will get along great with cats and dogs. She is already spayed, and she has had all her shots.

From Uzuri's current caretaker:

Uzuri is a 4-year-old shepherd mix. She is playful and loves toys. She plays with other dogs well and is not bothered by cats. She would do best in a home with a yard to play in, but she is also happy to chill inside. There is a notch in her ear but it requires no treatment.

Read more about how to adopt Uzuri on Petfinder.

