These San Antonio-based dogs are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Trixie, chihuahua mix

Trixie is a female chihuahua mix being kept at BVS Spoken For, INC.

Trixie gets along well with cats and dogs. She already has had all of her shots, and she is spayed. No need to worry: She's already house-trained.

Notes from Trixie's caretakers:

Trixie has been a neighborhood dog that nobody really claimed. But things can be different now! This sweet girl will make a great pet for any type of family! She’s very easy-going, likes to rest and enjoy the good life.

Fritz, terrier mix

Fritz is an adorable male terrier mix being kept at BVS Spoken For, INC.

Fritz gets along well with other dogs. His ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. Fear not: He's already house-trained. He is neutered, and he has had all his shots.

Notes from Fritz's caretakers:

Fritz is a fun fellow. He would love to be in a family with lots of fun things to do. Fritz is missing his left front leg but it does not slow him down. He gets around just like his four-legged counterparts. You won’t even notice the deficit.

Milky, chihuahua mix

Milky is a male chihuahua mix staying at BVS Spoken For, INC.

Milky is friendly as can be — he loves other dogs and cats. He's already house-trained. He is neutered and vaccinated.

From Milky's current caretaker:

Milky has a shy demeanor initially, but once he knows you he will stick to you like glue. Milky would be a good family dog for families with older children or would be great companion to a single or older person. He is very loyal and would love to be a lap dog.

Lizzy, American Staffordshire terrier mix

Lizzy is a female American Staffordshire terrier mix being kept at San Antonio Pets Alive!

She has been vaccinated.

Here's what Lizzy's friends at San Antonio Pets Alive! think of her:

What a ray of sunshine — so much gentle joy in this darling, brindle-fur body! Sweet Lizzy is the balance of all things good: playful but not wild, eager for love but not needy, calm but not aloof, beautiful fur but almost no shedding, gentle but not timid. She's an easy walking partner, a companionable study buddy, a cuddly snuggle bug, and easy to have around.

Shelby, Australian cattle dog mix

Shelby is a female Australian cattle dog mix staying at San Antonio Pets Alive!

She's already spayed and vaccinated.

Here's what Shelby's friends at San Antonio Pets Alive! think of her:

Shelby qualifies for San Antonio Pets Alive's Seniors for Seniors program ... her adoption fee is waived for an approved adopter at least 55 years of age! Shelby is ready to live her days indoors with a family who wants to cuddle her and show her how to love life again. Shelby loves to play with toys and be petted by all the humans.

Kiwi, chihuahua

Kiwi is a male chihuahua dog currently housed at SNIPSA Inc.

Kiwi is happy to keep company with cats, dogs and kids. His vaccinations are up to date, and he's neutered.

From Kiwi's current caretaker:

Meet little Kiwi! Kiwi came from a hoarding situation so he may take a minute when it comes to getting attention and affection. But after he gets to know you, he is stuck by your side. Kiwi crates well and is quickly picking up leash training and house training. Kiwi's adopters will need to know that it will take some time for him to feel fully comfortable in his new home.

Kimber, American Staffordshire terrier

Kimber is a female American Staffordshire terrier dog being cared for at San Antonio Pets Alive!

Kimber has had all her shots.

From Kimber's current caretaker:

Kimber's brown eyes will melt your heart. This adorable pup gives the best jumps when she is excited, followed by many many kisses. Kimber is also a star walker! She will never pull on a leash and always waits for her human. She is very calm for the most part, but isn't a fan of her other furry friends.

