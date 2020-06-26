6 delightful doggies to adopt now in San Antonio

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cuddly canines up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Lager, shepherd

Lager is a male shepherd dog being kept at SNIPSA Inc.

Lager is happy to keep company with cats, dogs and children. Lager is neutered, and he has had all his shots. He has mastered his house-training etiquette.

From Lager's current caretaker:

This fluffy shepherd mix will steal your heart as fast as he steals your spot on the couch. When he isn’t hogging the bed, Lager likes to go for walks and would love a backyard to run around in! A big guy like him will need a family that is going to be active and have enough room for him in the house. This fluffy boy is very treat motivated, so training should be easy! He also enjoys car rides so he would love to hop in the car for a road trip.

Pretty Girl, German shorthaired pointer and Australian cattle dog mix

Pretty Girl is a female German shorthaired pointer and Australian cattle dog mix staying at Paws Ranch Rescue and Animal Sanctuary.

Pretty Girl loves cats, dogs and kids. Good news: She's already house-trained. Her vaccinations are already up to date, and she's spayed.

Notes from Pretty Girl's caretakers:

Pretty girl is a sweetheart. She loves all people and other pets. She is young and active and would make a great pet for just about anyone.

Baby Girl, chihuahua

Baby Girl is a charming female chihuahua dog currently housed at Paws Ranch Rescue and Animal Sanctuary.

Baby Girl loves cats, dogs and kids. Her vaccinations are already up to date, and she is spayed. She's mastered her house-training etiquette.

Here's what Baby Girl's friends at Paws Ranch Rescue and Animal Sanctuary think of her:

Baby Girl is a tiny six-pound Chihuahua. She is in good health and a joy to behold. She looks at you you with thoese huge eyes, begging to be loved. She likes to be called "Mamas." She loves attention and the ocassional wet food treat. She is potty trained and still has lots of love to give and lots of life to live.

Precious, terrier

Precious is a sweet female terrier dog staying at San Antonio Pets Alive!

She's been vaccinated and spayed.

Notes from Precious' caretakers:

Precious is a sweet and playful girl who loves people. She will gently lean against you and then roll over for belly rub. Precious loves to snuggle between your legs and will run around in circles when she is excited. This pup doesn't understand social distancing! She just wants to be next to her humans all the time and shower them with love.

Memphis, shepherd mix

Memphis is a male shepherd mix in the care of Pause for Paws.

Memphis plays well with others — he loves other dogs. Memphis is already neutered, and he has had all his shots.

More from Memphis:

My name is Memphis and I have gone through doggy training! So I am ready (and well behaved) to be your best friend! Not only do I know my commands, but I also know how to have a lot of fun!

Bella, shepherd mix

Bella is a female shepherd mix being cared for at They Have The Right to live Rescue.

Bella is the life of the party — she's happy to keep company with other dogs. She is already spayed and vaccinated.

Notes from Bella:

Hi I'm Bella! I am a smart but goofy girl who just wants to make you happy. I have learned lots in a short period of time; things like "come", "down", "sit" and "back". I am quite excited and energetic but I also enjoy being a rather large lap dog! I love people of all sizes and other dogs.

