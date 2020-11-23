Here’s a list of holiday foods NOT safe to give to your pets

SAN ANTONIO – The holidays are fun for the family, and that can include your four-legged friends, but more people and more food could mean more hands feeding Fido under the table.

A general golden rule for feeding animals people food is to just say no.

The rich foods we eat typically eat during the holidays can be hard on your pet’s stomach and may lead to intestinal upset and diarrhea, according to Animal Care Services.

However, if you’re still wondering what’s considered safe for your pets to eat during those big holiday meals, the list is below.

SAY NO:

Poultry bones

Alliums - onions, garlic, leeks, scallions, chives, shallots

Xylitol (an artificial sweetener found in certain candies)

Chocolate

Foods with alcohol

Raw dough

Raisins

Turkey skin

Nuts

Milk

Nutmeg (a popular spice in many holiday dishes)

Grapes

CONSIDERED SAFE:

Turkey

Mashed potatoes

Cranberry sauce

Macaroni and cheese

Green beans

Carrots

Peas

Bananas

This list has been compiled using data from Animal Care Services, Billings Animal Family Hospital and GoPetFriendly.com.

If you think your pet may have ingested something toxic, call the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Pet Poison Control at 1-888-426-4435 or call your local emergency pet clinic.