The cheapest apartments for rent in the Hills of Park North, San Antonio

The Hills of Park North is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in the Hills of Park North look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings in the Hills of Park North via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Antonio neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

11200 Perrin Beitel Road

Listed at $719/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 11200 Perrin Beitel Road.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and garage parking. In the unit, expect a balcony and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Thousand Oaks Road

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment on Thousand Oaks Road, which is going for $920/month.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

11207 Terra Loop Road

Finally, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment, situated at 11207 Terra Loop Road, is listed for $960/month.

The apartment includes a dishwasher and a ceiling fan. The building offers outdoor space and garage parking. Pets are not permitted.

