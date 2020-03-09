Budget apartments for rent in Wilshire Village, San Antonio

It can be challenging to find a good spot for a reasonable price when in the market for an apartment. So what does an affordable price on a rental in Wilshire Village look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $850, compared to ann $838 one-bedroom median for San Antonio as a whole.

A look at local listings in Wilshire Village via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide yields a look at what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Antonio neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2447 Harry Wurzbach Road, #106-B

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence, situated at 2447 Harry Wurzbach Road, #106-B is listed for $925/month for its 1,000 square feet.

You'll see a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring in the unit. Building amenities include assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

731-743 Byrnes Drive

Here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 731-743 Byrnes Drive, #8 which, at 970 square feet, is going for $950/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. In the unit, anticipate a balcony and stainless steel appliances. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

515 Exeter Road

Then there's this 1,450-square-foot apartment with two bedrooms and two bathrooms at 515 Exeter Road, listed at $989/month.

In the unit, you're promised a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and central heating. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly. The building features a swimming pool. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

