What apartments will $1,000 rent you in Friedrich Wilderness Park, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Friedrich Wilderness Park?

According to Walk Score, this San Antonio neighborhood is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and doesn't offer many public transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Friedrich Wilderness Park is currently hovering around $1,000.

So, what might you expect to find if your budget matches the neighborhood median? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

6522 Camp Bullis Road

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $941/month, this 806-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 6522 Camp Bullis Road.

The unit features granite countertops and high ceilings. The building boasts a swimming pool and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are allowed.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Legend Lane

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at Legend Lane. It's listed for $999/month for its 672 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. The apartment also has a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Both cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

Boerne Stage Road

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a 624-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Boerne Stage Road that's going for $1,000/month.

You can expect to find a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and assigned parking. Both cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

21630 Milsa Drive

Photo: Zumper

Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 21630 Milsa Drive. It's also listed for $1,000/month.

The building boasts garage parking. Also, expect to find a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.