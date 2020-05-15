Renting in San Antonio: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

Finding a good deal can be a challenge if you're seeking an apartment on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in San Antonio look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in San Antonio via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7226 Blanco Road

Listed at $580/month, this 448-square-foot studio apartment, located at 7226 Blanco Road in Greater Harmony Hills, is 35.1 percent less than the median rent for a studio in San Antonio, which is currently estimated at around $894/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

8722 Cinnamon Creek Drive

Next, this studio apartment, situated at 8722 Cinnamon Creek Drive, is listed for $590/month for its 372 square feet.

Expect to find a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the residence. The building features on-site laundry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

3270 Nacogdoches Road

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3270 Nacogdoches Road, which, at 748 square feet, is going for $626/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and on-site laundry. The apartment also features a balcony, a fireplace and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

430 Kendalia Ave.

Then, there's this 685-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 430 Kendalia Ave., listed at $650/month.

Look for hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the apartment. The building features assigned parking. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are allowed here.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

4619 Dietrich Road

Finally, check out this 625-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom space located at 4619 Dietrich Road. It's also listed for $650/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry. In the unit, expect central heating, high ceilings and in-unit laundry. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

