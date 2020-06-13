The cheapest apartments for rent in Oak Park, San Antonio

Oak Park is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Oak Park look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings in Oak Park via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Antonio neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1779 Nacogdoches Road

Photo: Apartment Guide

Listed at $890/month, this 633-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 1779 Nacogdoches Road, is 3.8% less than the $925/month median rent for a one bedroom in Oak Park - Northwood.

The building offers a swimming pool and assigned parking; the unit also includes a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a balcony. Pets are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

8038 Broadway St.

Photo: Zumper

Here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 8038 Broadway St., which, at 895 square feet, is going for $1,150/month.

The building offers assigned parking and a swimming pool. You can also expect a balcony and in-unit laundry in the furnished unit. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

2611 Eisenhauer Road

Photo: Zumper

Then there's this apartment with three bedrooms and two bathrooms at 2611 Eisenhauer Road, listed at $1,425/month.

Expect to find a balcony in the apartment. The building offers outdoor space. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $300 pet fee.

(See the listing here.)

454 Laramie Drive

Photo: Zumper



Check out this 1,464-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom rental at 454 Laramie Drive, listed at $1,575/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space, garage parking and additional storage space. The residence also has a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Pets are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Here's the listing.)

