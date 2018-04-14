Follow Prince Harry, Meghan Markle royal wedding updates on KSAT.com

The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is nearly a month away, and there's plenty to catch up on leading up to the big day.

With the wedding taking place Saturday, May 19, many have questions about it: Who's invited? Where and what time is the wedding taking place? Who is making the wedding cake? Are the Spice Girls going to perform there?

Although the answers to some of these questions remain unknown or haven't been officially confirmed by Kensington Palace, there's plenty to follow along on with the Royal Wedding page on KSAT.com.

In addition to being your one-stop destination for the latest headlines, photo galleries and updates from multiple media outlets, the page also gives people a chance to "visit" -- with a virtual 360-degree tour of St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Click on the different photos to learn more about the wedding, nearby buildings and which other royals have married there.

You'll also find other headlines about the royal family here.

Let us know how you're preparing for the royal wedding, or if there's anything you'd like to see us feature leading up to day, in the comments below.

Graham Media Group 2018