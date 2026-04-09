San Antonio protesters call for end to war in Iran, condemn threat by President Trump

SAN ANTONIO – Protesters chanted that the war in Iran is “endless” and “unnecessary” outside of San Antonio City Hall.

Wednesday’s protest was planned immediately after President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that “a whole civilization will die” on Tuesday while referencing the need for the Strait of Hormuz to reopen.

“We’re spending a billion dollars a day on this war, yet we can’t afford universal health care,” protester TJ Cantwell said.

Several people at the protest mentioned Trump’s post, saying they were disappointed and angered.

Another protester, Tori Ramirez, who is a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, said it’s important to show that they are “confident to stand up against this war.”

“This is one of the most unpopular wars we’ve ever had in history,” Ramirez said.

Tom Wetzler is a veteran and protested the war in Iran to express his disapproval.

“As an American veteran, I think it’s important for us to raise our voices against an illegal and immoral war,” Wetzler said.

“Everyone who’s been through basic training and has gotten a review of the Uniform Code of Military Justice knows that when they get an order that’s illegal, it is their responsibility to say no and get clarification and to not obey a law that is clearly illegal,” Wetzler said.

One woman, who did not want to share her name or be on camera, told KSAT she is from Iran and agrees with the war.

“If Trump didn’t attack now, they would attack in two years to your country,” the woman said. “We’re thankful (for) President Trump. We’re thankful to (the) U.S. and U.S. military.”

People at the protest said despite there being a two-week agreed upon ceasefire, they are still protesting because they want the war to end entirely.

“We are not angry enough,” Cantwell said. “I don’t see how we’re not marching on the White House right now or in Mar-a-Lago.”

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