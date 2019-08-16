Chihuahuas race to be top dog

SAN ANTONIO - It's dog day at the downs. Ladies break out you fascinators, men put on your top hats - the annual Chihuahua Derby is happening Saturday, August 17th at Retama Park.

Small dogs take over the track to see who's the fastest in the pack. There are prized for the winners including the coveted "Golden Dog Bowl." All dog lovers are encouraged to attend but leave your furry friends at home, unless they are already signed up to compete.

This event benefits the Texas Chihuahua Rescue, who's on track to save 1000 lives this year alone. Help small dogs live big dreams and attend the annual Chihuahua Derby. For more information on the races go here and learn about TCR go here.

