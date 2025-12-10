How to manage and protect yourself from mountain cedar

SAN ANTONIO – Mountain cedar season is a fact of life between December and February in South Central Texas.

Typically, the first spike comes after a cold front and the strong northerly winds bring the pollen to San Antonio from the Hill Country, which is home to more than 33 million tons of cedar (juniper) trees.

In a warmer climate, the pollen allergens are stronger due to the warmer temperatures. This can trigger a longer, more productive pollen season that boosts the pollen counts and potency. Drier conditions can make pollen more potent and airborne, leading to stronger allergic reactions with more frequent sniffles.

Everyone reacts differently to mountain cedar, though. Some may not even feel its effects.

Experts recommend considering some of the following tips to protect you and your home:

Reduce exposure outside on a high pollen day, such as finding an indoor activity

Replace your HVAC filter

Change and wash your clothes you wore on the day when you come in from

Take a shower, whether that be when you come in from outdoors or right before you crawl into bed

Wipe down anything that was coming in from outdoors, especially an animal’s paws

Mountain cedar season also coincides with the traditional cold and flu season. Be conscious of your symptoms and illness and to treat your symptoms as soon as you start to notice it.

Whatever the Weather A collection of daily blog posts from the KSAT Weather Authority. Email Address Sign Up

More related coverage of this story on KSAT:

ACHOO! Mountain Cedar season has begun for San Antonio 🤧

Read more from the meteorologists on the Whatever the Weather page

Download KSAT’s weather app for customized, accurate forecasts in San Antonio, South Texas or wherever you are

Find the latest forecasts, radar and alerts on the KSAT Weather Authority page