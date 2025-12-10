Suspect strikes Balcones Heights officer with vehicle while evading arrest, police say

BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas – A man is facing multiple charges after Balcones Heights police said he struck an officer with his vehicle while attempting to avoid arrest.

Balcones Heights police officers said they had been investigating the 38-year-old suspect, who has not been identified, in connection with several cases involving burglary of vehicles and credit card abuse.

On Monday, they approached the suspect and tried to take him into custody, police said in a news release.

He failed to comply, police said. When he tried to flee in a vehicle, officers said he struck a Balcones Heights police officer.

The officer was thrown to the ground and suffered minor injuries. He is expected to be OK.

The suspect fled but was ultimately taken into custody without incident. He was transported and booked into the Bexar County jail.

Police said he is facing multiple charges, including parole violation, aggravated assault on a peace officer and evading arrest, as well as other felony charges stemming from the original burglary investigation.

San Antonio police, Converse police and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force helped Balcones Heights police take the suspect into custody.

