Got tacos? Veterans can receive 25% off at this local restaurant

It's the time of year to prep for the holiday season and to thank our veterans for their service.

Veterans can receive 25% off their meals daily when they visit any Las Palapas restaurant.

On Monday for Veterans Day, veterans can also get a free classic cheese enchilada plate from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with proper ID at any Las Palapas restaurant.

Las Palapas Restaurants have teamed up with Wreaths Across America from Nov. 11 to Nov. 30 to generate awareness and support for their cause -- to remember, honor and teach.

Wreaths Across America's mission is to have a wreath placed at every headstone at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. If you sponsor a wreath, you sponsor a hero.

How to support Wreaths Across America

Option 1: Guests at Las Palapas are invited to round up their bill to help support donations to Wreaths Across America.

Option 2: If dine-in or drive-thru guests decide to give a $15 donation to Wreaths Across America, Las Palapas will give the guests two free cheese enchilada plates or two free Grandma Ruthie’s Flauta plates for honoring a hero.

For more information, visit laspalapas.com or call 210-342-7072.