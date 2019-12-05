El Remedio Food Truck has some of the best Mexican street food in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Secret mole sauce slathered on tortillas? Check.

Authentic Mexican street food? Check.

Owned and operated by a husband and wife duo, the recipes at El Remedio Food Truck come from Martha Sanchez’s dad.

ELDER EATS: Head inside Taqueria Datapoint with David Elder

The food truck opened for business on June 8 is only open on select weekends at 2534 Babcock Road.