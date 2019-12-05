70ºF

SA Live

El Remedio Food Truck has some of the best Mexican street food in San Antonio

Elder Eats heads to another delicious taco truck location

David Elder, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Secret mole sauce slathered on tortillas? Check.

Authentic Mexican street food? Check.

Owned and operated by a husband and wife duo, the recipes at El Remedio Food Truck come from Martha Sanchez’s dad.

The food truck opened for business on June 8 is only open on select weekends at 2534 Babcock Road.

