Learn how to make soy candles at home

SAN ANTONIO – This Try It Tuesday was worth the candle! Mike Osterhage has been a butcher, baker and now he tries out candle making with Funderkandles.

Neel Mayo, owner of Funderkandles, sheds some light on why soy is the best wax for candles. Did you know that some wicks burner cleaner than others?

Funderkandles candle company is located in New Braunfels, Texas, and started out as a family hobby that grew into a local business. You can buy their candles at the New Braunfels Farmer’s Market, Castle Hills Farmer’s Market and other farmer’s markets on the weekends. For more information on Funderkandles click here.