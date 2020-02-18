NEISD now accepting applications for tuition-based Pre-K program

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Do you have a child that’s ready for Pre-K?

North East Independent School District (NEISD) is accepting applications for its full-day, high-quality tuition-based Pre-K for all 4-year-olds who live in the Reagan High School area.

Pre-K at North East ISD students learn social, emotional and academic skills through hands-on experiences and purposeful play.

The Pre-K Academy at West Avenue also offers all traditional Pre-K opportunities, plus dual-language and STEAM.

There are a limited number of seats available, which will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis at designated schools.

Benefits of NEISD tuition-based Pre-K:

Highly qualified, certified and degreed teachers

Each Pre-K class has an instructional assistant, for a ratio of 1:11

State-adopted curriculum based on Texas Pre-Kindergarten Guidelines

PE with a certified teacher

Recess and outdoor learning daily

Breakfast and lunch available

90 minutes of child-directed play daily

Submitting an application is the first step in the process to join the NEISD family.

According to North East ISD, NEISD will begin notifying families on March 20.

After notification of acceptance, registration information will be provided.

For more information, visit neisd.net/discoverprek or call 210-407-0345.