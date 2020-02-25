3 dishes to try in honor of Fat Tuesday

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Celebrating Mardi Gras?

New Orleans may be the better-known destination for all things Mardi Gras, but you can get a taste of Cajun meals right here in San Antonio.

Take a look at these amazing Cajun dishes to honor Fat Tuesday.

Mardi Gras Mahi: Blackened mahi-mahi, crawfish topped with mushroom sauce, corn grits, onion strings on a bed of garlic bread.

Voodoo Shrimp: Chargrilled shrimp, cream cheese, pickled jalapeños, wrapped in bacon, corn grits and a sweet chili glaze.

Beignets: A Louisiana favorite and classic, a deep-fried choux pastry topped with granulated sugar. (Pictured in the featured image)

If you want to try out these recipes listed above, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is offering these specialty meal items for Mardi Gras.

Walk-On’s is a leading full-service family sports bar that provides gourmet takes on game day favorites combined with authentic Louisiana and Cajun flavors.

While you’re out, you can find Walk-On’s in San Antonio at Hollywood Park and Huebner Oaks.

For more information, visit walk-ons.com or call 210-451-0563.