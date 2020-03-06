4 ways dental implants can change your life

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Do you find yourself feeling insecure behind your smile?

If you have lost teeth over time, you are not alone.

According to the American College of Prosthetics, more than 36 million Americans do not have any teeth, and 120 million people in the U.S. are missing at least one tooth.

Decay and gum disease can cause tooth loss. When people have missing teeth, it can impact nutritional changes, obesity, diabetes, coronary artery disease, and some forms of cancer.

Here are four reasons why you should consider getting dental implants if you having missing teeth.

1. Increases self-esteem/confidence.

Dental implants are designed to look and feel like your own teeth, as they are permanently infused within the bone.

2. The investment is well-returned.

When it comes to investing in your health, dental implants can last many years, and, hopefully, a lifetime with the proper care.

3. It makes eating 100 times easier.

Eating with missing teeth or removable dentures is a struggle within itself. Say goodbye to discomfort while you eat with a permanent solution.

4. They improve oral health.

Dental implants help improve the ability of your body to absorb essential vitamins and minerals.

Are you in need of a fast smile-makeover or reconstructive work on your smile?

Dr. Alfonso Monarres at Stone Ridge Dental has been a specialist in full-mouth reconstruction for more than 20 years with having completed about 2,000 successful dental implant procedures.

Ask a professional today if a tooth implant is right for your situation.

For more information, visit drmonarres.com or call 210-229-8325.