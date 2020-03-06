PAW Patrol Live! 'Race to the Rescue’ comes to life in SA this weekend

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Parents, if you have young kids at home between the ages of 2-6 years old, Paw Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” will be in San Antonio this Friday to Sunday at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

This is a perfect live theater event for young audiences and grown-ups, perfect for participating and engaging with the hit show.

Since its opening of PAW Patrol Live! in April 2016, the interactive show has sold more than 3 million tickets worldwide.

While the show is best for kids 2 to 6 years old, it can also be great for people of all ages.

PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” teaches lessons like teamwork, how to be a good citizen and helping one another.

“For many kids, this is their first time seeing a show like this. It is a great way to expose them to the arts and bring live theatre into their lives," said Maya Richardson, a spokesperson for Paw Patrol. "We expect kids to be kids, so we encourage them to ask their adults questions, shout out answers, and really engage in the experience.”

Families can make everlasting memories together as they sing, dance, and clap along.

To purchase tickets, click here.

For more information, visit pawpatrollive.com.