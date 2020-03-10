10 local restaurants team up with Metro Health to offer healthy choices in San Antonio

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Making smart eating choices can be difficult, especially if restaurants don’t offer healthy options.

That’s why Metro Health’s ¡Por Vida! Healthy Trail program and Culinaria teamed up to highlight 10 local restaurants that promote tasty and healthy menu options while also giving back to the community and the environment.

Restaurants in the ¡Por Vida! Healthy Trail include 5-Points Local, Zocca Cuisine D’ Italia, The Fruteria, The Good Kind, Savor, Thyme for Lunch, Pharm Table, Sweet Yams, Marla and Peace Juicery.

All 10 restaurants provide healthy and delicious menu items, have received excellent sanitation scores, and contribute to sustainable practices, according to Metro Health.

The program is free and any restaurant can join. Metro Health works with all types of restaurants, food trucks, catering companies and worksites cafeterias.

¡Por Vida! meal standards must have no more than 700 calories, 8 grams of saturated fat, 12 grams added sugars and 750 milligrams of sodium. Meals shouldn’t include any fried foods or hydrogenated or partially hydrogenated oils.

¡Por Vida! children’s menus offer the following choices:

One or more servings of fruits and vegetables like a fruit cup, applesauce, fresh fruit and fresh vegetables or a grilled vegetable medley.

A variety of non-fried main-dish items including baked, grilled or sautéed entrées.

A variety of non-sugar-sweetened beverages to choose from: 100% real fruit juice, low-fat milk or water.

¡Por Vida! staff will need to identify at least one menu item that meets its nutrition criteria and the establishment must have excellent food inspection scores.

For more information, visit porvidasa.com or call 210-207-8053.