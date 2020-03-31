Make a face mask at home

SAN ANTONIO – If you can’t go get a facial, are you still taking care of your skin?

We tried a couple different DIY face masks that you can make in your own kitchen.

If making your own face mask isn’t for you, Nicole has a suggestion on where to find quality products online.

Skin Rejuvenation Clinique sells individual products and bundles for all your skin care needs.

If you are interested in the products they have to offer, just head to their website.