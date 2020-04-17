Don’t wait to be seen for a medical emergency, health care officials warn

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – While the community continues to stay at home to stop the spread of COVID-19, it’s also important to seek a medical professional in a medical emergency.

Dr. Paul Hancock, chief medical officer at Methodist Healthcare, pointed out that its emergency rooms are seeing fewer patients due to “fear” surrounding the coronavirus.

"We are seeing fewer heart-related illnesses, fewer strokes,” Hancock said. “Our emergency physicians are concerned that people with serious illnesses are staying away from the hospital out of fear, when really, the right thing to do is continue to go to the hospital.”

Over the past two months, Methodist Healthcare has been working around the clock to make sure its hospitals are safe for employees, visitors and patients, officials said.

Methodist is taking these steps to isolate COVID-19 patients or those suspected of infection, to ensure an extremely safe environment:

Limiting entry into hospitals and clinics. Anyone who enters into patient care areas will be carefully screened, and masks provided to those who need them.

Every employee, caregiver and physician has been asked to follow a self-screening procedure.

Cleaning is taking place to prevent the spread of infection.

COVID-10 patients are cared for in isolated areas of the hospitals.

Universal masking is in effect in each hospital.

Strict visitation policies are in effect for certain situations.

Screening is in effect for employees, visitors and physicians.

Please do not wait to be seen during a medical emergency.

Waiting until your situation is dire will increase your risk for requiring intensive care. For expectant moms, there are virtual tours and video messages online here.

For more information, visit sahealth.com or call 210-575-0171.