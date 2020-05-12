Camp out in your backyard
Ideas for an at-home camping trip
SAN ANTONIO – Adeina Anderson is back with crafts for the family! She talks snacks, games and fun to add to your camping adventure. This is a great way to enjoy nature while social distancing. Make sure to spend time with your family and keep making your Summer memories.
Adeina is always coming up with new ways to keep yourself and your family entertained. If you want more from her, head to her website.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.