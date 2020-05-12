Men: Struggling with lack of energy? You may have low testosterone

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Guys, do you have a lack of energy and motivation? It could be more than the quarantine blues.

From the time men enter their 30s, testosterone loss can be a threat. Symptoms can produce an increase in anxiety and a loss of self-esteem and confidence.

According to the Male Medical Group, one in every five men over the age of 60 suffer from low testosterone.

About 23 million men experience similar roadblocks that prevent them from feeling 100%, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Male Medical Group is turning back the clock for men every day in San Antonio.

“With low testosterone therapy, we are replacing what’s not there, so basically what’s lacking," said Marco Zambrano, a patient counselor. "Our testosterone gets lower as we get older on the downslope.”

Many men are reluctant to speak with their doctor about testosterone concerns. That’s why the men’s group helps make the conversation easier for Its patients.

If you are interested in meeting with a professional, Male Medical Group offers the latest treatments for its patients who are looking to improve their image and regain their self-confidence, including services in weight loss, hormone replacement therapy and hair restoration.

Take this quiz to see which hormone replacement suits you.

For more information, visit malemedicalgroup.com or call 210-361-1203.