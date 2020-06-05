Local physician provides insight on telemedicine options for seniors

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Seniors all across the country are wondering how they can stay safe right now and still get the care they need.

Dr. Jacquelin Castillo, a physician for Conviva Care Centers, has some updates on how the center is adapting to help its patients through the pandemic.

“Diabetes and heart disease, they don’t take a break just because COVID-19 is out there," Castillo said.

Here are some other questions, with answers provided, as well.

1. How is Conviva keeping patients safe when they come to see their doctor?

“We have been doing telemedicine visits, and we’ve been slowly implementing people coming back into the office,” Castillo said. “Our plan is to go full force next week.”

Everyone in the facility must wear a face mask. If individuals do not have a face mask, masks will be provided.

Temperature checks will be performed at the door.

There will be hand sanitizer available and the waiting room chairs will be spaced out to comply with the 6 feet social distancing rule.

2. Why is it important for patients to come in, even if they feel well?

Castillo explained that it’s important to see your doctor now more than ever, especially if you have not been able to come into the office due to coronavirus fears.

Chronic conditions such as heart failure, lung disease and diabetes can worsen without routine care.

3. What if patients are not able to make it into the office, due to transportation or continued fears about coronavirus?

“We have a transportation company that can bring patients to see us and also to pick up their medications," Castillo said. “For those still uncomfortable with coming in, we will continue to offer telemedicine visits with video visits.”

The center has seven locations in the San Antonio area, including New Braunfels and Floresville.

All locations have activity centers that are free and open to anyone ages 55 and older.