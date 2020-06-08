As seen on SA Live - Monday, June 8, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, did you miss last Thursday’s episode because of the special report? We’re airing it again!

Beautiful charcuterie boards delivered right to your door by The Board Couple, with artisan cheese, savory salami, fruits and nuts. They also have gift cards on their website, a great gift idea for the classy dad in your life.

A chocolate spot on San Antonio’s North Side is reopening. Chocollazo makes gorgeous artisan chocolates and they’re taking lots of safety precautions.

Need a little music in your life? It’s 5 at 5 Monday with the Powell Brothers! You’ll see a performance by them and learn how to tune in tonight for an encore.

Plus, juice slushies for summer, Elder Eats and gifts for the car lover father at Tim Duncan’s BlackJack Speed Shop.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, your smart TV or your smartphone.