Celebrate National Cheese Day with charcuterie delivered by the pros

SAN ANTONIO – Looking for something extra cheesy this National Cheese Day? Mike brought his pun game today.

But if that won’t curb your appetite, The Board Couple can whip you up something classy and filled with fromage (that’s fancy for “cheese”).

The Board Couple is located at 2218 N. Zarzamora St. and offers both curbside and delivery options for its loaded cheese boards and charcuterie. They come decked out with various salamis, prosciutto, ham, dried fruit, nuts, seasonal spreads, savory fare, edible art and don’t forget the cheese! Bleu, brie, goat cheese...it’s all artisan and it’s all delicious.

You can also order a printable gift card on The Board Couple’s website. Just give them a desired delivery date and they will get back to you within 24 hours.