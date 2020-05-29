Local business: These chocolate treats are back

SAN ANTONIO – Delicious chocolates to top off your summer. This local business is back open to satisfy your sweet tooth. Unfortunately Chocollazo temporarily shut their doors for public safety due to COVID-19, but they are opening their doors again. They are taking safety precautions while reopening to ensure all customers are comfortable and safe.

Chocollazo has an online store, where you can have your chocolates delivered to you or order curbside pick-up. They offer desserts that aren’t hand made, such as Pocky, as well as their hand made creations. If you are interested in their desserts, or want more information on Chocollazo, head to their website here.