As seen on SA Live - Monday, June 22, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Happy National Onion Ring Day! Do you prefer onion rings or French fries? Let us know on the SA Live Facebook and Twitter pages.

It’s Momday Monday! Check out tail-wagging works of art with Ofie’s Custom Art. Plus, kid recipes by junior chef Molly O’Connell, what to do for your dogs when you head back to work with Dog Friendly San Antonio, adoptable dogs at Lucky Spot Dog Rescue, vegan cinnamon rolls at Cinnaholic, summer camp at the S.A. Botanical Garden and what to buy for Pride. Haverhill Collection, Pharaoun Cocktail Rings and Ruthie Davis all have Pride collections and all give back to the LGBTQ community. Don’t forget to add that summer cocktail from Chef Vianney to your 4th of July cookout.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, your smart TV or your smartphone.