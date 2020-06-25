As seen on SA Live - Thursday, June 25, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Happy #TBT to when Mike and Fiona dressed up as Batman and Robin! If you could have any super power, what would it be? Let us know on the SA Live Facebook and Twitter pages. Follow us and you’ll get to see Jen and David as superheroes, too!

A new Elder Eats is headed your way! You can grab healthy shakes that don’t taste healthy at 1103 Nutrition in Cibolo. Plus, it’s Thirsty Thursday! This time around, we’re checking out Shotgun Coffee House Roasters for summer coffee creations and a refreshing cocktail - no alcohol included.

Our Big Adventure is coming to your home! Adeina Anderson sets us up with some fun, DIY outdoor games you can build and play with your family this summer, not to mention a trophy treat.

We’ll take a look at what’s poppin’ on TV, including Doom Patrol, Just Mercy, ABC’s new Thursday night game show Don’t, The King of Staten Island, Into the Unknown: Making of Frozen 2, Artemis Fowl and The Boys.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, your smart TV or your smartphone.