Considering a LASIK procedure? Here’s what you can expect

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you tired of the hassle of dealing with glasses or contacts on a regular basis?

With rising temperatures in the summer, it can be a pain when glasses slide down your face with excess sweat. As businesses are reopening in San Antonio, now could be a good time to look into vision treatments.

To get a better picture of LASIK eye surgery, Manrique Custom Vision Center said that the procedure is quick and painless. There is little downtime, patients can have clear, natural vision and their quality of life is improved.

Often a day after the vision procedure, patients can go to work, drive a vehicle, watch TV, socialize, exercise and use a computer.

In some cases, patients can get back to regular activities the next day.

Dr. Carlos Manrique, a board-certified ophthalmologist, who has performed more than 50,000 laser vision correction procedures, offers virtual consultations.

Manrique Custom Vision Center is open and is doing its part to keep its patients and staff safe.

The vision center has enhanced its procedures with the following measures: