San Antonio mobile zoo in need of donations to care for animals

SAN ANTONIO – Co-Founder of Zoomagination Robert Trejo is sharing his love for animals through educational presentations.

“Everything we do, we do for the animals,” he said.

While business and presentations at the usual resorts in San Antonio have been put on hold for the mobile educational program, they are offering virtual experiences, via Zoom or Skype.

“We can do a virtual presentations for a birthday, corporate event or we can even go to a small group with animals,” Trejo said. “We always practice safety and we would be wearing masks during the presentations.”

From a two-toed sloth named Yogi to a tiny screech owl named Athena, Zoomagination helps animals that can not make it on their on in the wild due to injuries or abandonment. Their goal is to educate and inspire.

“We are accepting donations right now to help us care for the animals, since we aren’t able to do our normal summer presentations,” Trejo said.

Click here to donate to the non-profit or to inquire about a virtual or personal encounter.