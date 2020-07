SAN ANTONIO – Need an avocado floatie with a beach ball pit? Feliz Modern has it. How about an embroidered mask that supports local African American owned businesses? Check!

Watch the video above for more summer fun essentials from this quirky San Antonio shop.

Feliz Modern has two locations: one at The Pearl and one on West Olmos on the city’s North Side. Make sure you make an appointment ahead of time for curbside service.