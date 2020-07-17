85ºF

SA Live

Mike & Fiona test their World Snake Day knowledge with Texas snake trivia

Do you know as much as Mike and Fiona?

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Tags: SA Live, game, snake, texas

SAN ANTONIO – Do you know which snake is the largest deadly snake in Texas? Test your knowledge with our World Snake Day trivia game!

Mike and Fiona played it during the show today. Turns out, even though Mike doesn’t like snakes (not even a little bit), he knows quite a bit about our slithery friends.

With the hotter weather, snakes are coming out to sun themselves, so watch out in parks and green areas around South Texas. You never know when you’re going to find a Western Diamondback Rattlesnake. Yikes!

