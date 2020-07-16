Would you go into a rattlesnake pit? Mike Osterhage did

SAN ANTONIO – What’s your biggest fear? Mike is afraid of snakes, but he overcame that fear for SA Live’s 2018 Halloween special in a “Fear Factor” parody we called “Fright Factor” in the heart rattlesnake country.

He visited Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo in October of 2018, where he spent 2 and a half minutes in a pit filled with North America’s largest venomous snake, the Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake.

Now, the Western Diamondback Rattlesnake is the one we find most in Texas. It can grow up to 7 feet long. The Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake, however, can reach 8 feet in length.

Happy World Snake Day! 🐍