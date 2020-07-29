86ºF

SA Live

5 easy ways to turn your backyard into an oasis

Staycation like you are at a resort

John Marr, SA Live Videographer

SAN ANTONIO – If your backyard has turned into a dry desert then Adeina Anderson from Creative Lifestyles with Adeina has tips on how you can turn your backyard into a relaxing oasis, on a budget.

Make your own towel rack, mix-up your favorite cocktail, craft your own pool lights, make s’mores, put together a bucket of your favorite outdoor essentials and then you are ready for the ultimate backyard staycation. Adeina gives step-by-step instructions on how to achieve your own backyard oasis in the video above.

