Delia’s Tamales opens Friday

SAN ANTONIO – The wait is almost over. The highly anticipated opening of Delia’s Tamales is set to open its drive-thru Friday. It’s the first location outside of the Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio is already buzzing in excitement over this tamale staple.

“Our social media is already going crazy,” Director of Marketing at Delia’s Tamales John King said.

Delia started her journey 30 years ago, making tamales with her sister from her kitchen and going door-to-door selling to homes and businesses. Soon, she grew out of that kitchen and in 1998 opened her first location in the Valley.

“Miss Delia needed a way to support her family, and it snowballed,” King said.

They have six locations in the Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio will be the seventh franchise.

“We like to call San Antonio Valley-North,” King said.

They have all the traditional flavors, from pork and chicken to chicken and cream cheese. On Saturdays and Sundays they will have menudo available.

“People have already been asking us if they can camp out for tomorrow’s opening,” King said.

The anticipation is building and that says a lot about the family recipe and work ethic behind the tamales.

“They are blown away every time by the love,” King said.

Delia’s Tamales is located off Loop 1604 and Hausman Pass. They open Friday, July 31 at 7 a.m. The hours are Monday - Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. They are drive-thru only until further notice.

Click here to get them ordered online and shipped to your home.