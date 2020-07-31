As seen on SA Live - Friday, July 31, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – It’s Harry Potter’s birthday! Wizarding wands and treats, what you need for a watermelon party this summer, Get Fit Friday, wounded warrior makeovers and a special San Antonio icon is celebrating her 91st birthday today at 1 p.m. on SA Live.

But before we get into all that, go Spurs go! The San Antonio Spurs resume their season tonight at 7 p.m., so we want to see your Spurs spirit! Share your pics on the @SALiveKSAT Facebook and Twitter pages, and don’t forget to follow us on Instagram!

We’re celebrating one of the most beloved characters in literature today: the Boy Who Lived! The fictional character Harry Potter has a birthday today, so Mike is showing us how to make a magical wand and the folks from You Name It, I Bake It are showing us how to make bacon-wrapped chocolate pretzel wands, golden snitch cupcakes and cinnamon Nutella sorting hats!

Jen shares the heartwarming information about virtual makeup classes for wounded warriors by makeup artist Nadia Gonzales; we get our groove on for aerobic dance with Fiona and personal trainer Joseph Brooks for Get Fit Friday; and Stephanie Peña Frost shows us how to make watermelon treats for a watermelon party!

We’re also celebrating Ma Harper on her 91st birthday! Check out her restaurant, Ma Harper’s Creole Kitchen on San Antonio’s East Side. And guess who else has a birthday coming up? Happy birthday, Mike!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, your smart TV or your smartphone. You can watch the full show in the video below.