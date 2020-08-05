Jen rides to Margarita Heaven - literally!

SAN ANTONIO – Burn off those margarita calories while you make your margarita! Jen Tobias-Struski tries out the margarita bike at Mi Familia restaurant at The Rim, while Fiona and David can’t stop laughing. Watch the video above for this fun SA Live moment!

You can ride the margarita bike during Mi Familia’s “Socially Distant Block Party” hours from 5 to 8 p.m., when margaritas are just $5. They also have Patron Putt Putt and corn hole for the family.

Mi Familia is La Familia Cortez’s newest restaurant. It’s location off of I-10 outside Loop 1604 in northwest San Antonio.

They offer some other refreshing cocktails at their patio bar, as well as adult popsicles and aguas frescas. Watch the video below for recipes.