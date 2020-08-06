As seen on SA Live - Thursday, August 6, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m. on SA Live, need to blow of some steam? Jen takes us on a Big Adventure at a hatchet-throwing house! Plus, a new Elder Eats, Thirsty Thursday, The Secret Garden’s ties to San Antonio and we’re rolling out our very first edition of Birthday Freebies!

Stumpy’s Hatchet House is open in San Antonio for safe axe-throwing. How do you blow off steam? Let us know on the @SALiveKSAT Facebook and Twitter pages, and don’t forget to follow us on Instagram!

Did you know September and October are the biggest months of the year for birthdays? That’s why we’re rolling out Birthday Freebies today. It’s a list of freebies you can get on your birthday. For today’s edition, you can find them all on the Alamo City Moms Blog.

David Elder is back with a brand new Elder Eats! He’s taking a bite out of San Antonio’s best quesadilla spot, Takikos Taco Stop. They have two locations here in town.

How about a cocktail to wash down? It’s Thirsty Thursday and Kristen Ortiz, of Dulce Vida Tequila, has several summer tequila cocktail recipes for you.

You can enter to win a beautiful copy of The Secret Garden from none other than the author’s granddaughter! She lives in Kerrville and is the co-owner of Grape Juice restaurant. You can enter to win the book on Keri Wilt’s Instagram page, and be sure to download a FREE activity pack for the kiddos here.

The San Antonio Film Festival is going virtual this year! They have a complete schedule of films on their website.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, your smart TV or your smartphone.