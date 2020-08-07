Trending summer makeup styles

SAN ANTONIO – Eyeshadow is the new lipstick! With lips being covered up by masks, eye colors now hold the focus in beauty.

This summer is a tricky time to find out what the latest beauty trends are and it is even more complicated for newer businesses to stay open. Millie Monreal created San Antonio based cosmetic line Elsewear Cosmetics. She shares that cosmetics became a form of therapy for her, and that she wants to help support others through her business. Elsewear cosmetics aspires to make a difference in the beauty industry with its eclectic style and color diversity.

