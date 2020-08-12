Peak energy demand day: Join your neighbors in reducing energy use

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – The pandemic has shifted our everyday lives, but it hasn’t changed CPS Energy’s commitment to providing safe, reliable and affordable energy when you need it the most.

The energy company is offering a number of resources to support the community and powering through together.

“Now more than ever we are thinking about what we can do to help everyone,” said Paula Gold-Williams, CEO for CPS Energy. “What we are trying to do is make sure that we are intensely focused on keeping the power up.”

Wednesday is a peak energy demand day for electricity, and CPS Energy encourages the community to reduce energy use between the hours of 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Reducing energy can include minimizing large appliance use and enjoying unplugged activities such as grilling outdoors and by charging electronic devices before 3 p.m.

“As your energy partner, we’re always looking for ways to be more innovative to provide our customers with cost-effective, non- or low-emitting energy generation sources,” a representative for CPS Energy said. “During these hot summer months, we’re collaborating with community partners to make sure that you have the information and resources that you need to be energy and cost-efficient.”

CPS Energy offers energy savings programs and rebates to help our customers save energy and money, as well as reduce the overall demand for energy in our community.

These programs are part of the CPS Energy Save Tomorrow for Energy Plan (STEP), which aims at reducing the growth in our community’s demand for electricity. The company encourages customers to reach out to its energy advisors for assistance.

Customers can also reach out to CPS Energy on assistance programs for utility bills and other helpful programs in the community.

CPS Energy is issuing a Request for Information (RFI) to help gather the data needed to create an informed request for a proposal for entities that would supply the FlexPOWER Bundle.

According to CPS Energy, the FlexPOWER Bundle will be a major investment in our community. It will provide affordable, reliable and clean energy, while creating jobs, spurring innovation and expanding opportunities for economic development.

CPS Energy is the nation’s largest municipally-owned energy utility, providing both natural gas and electric service and serving more than 840,750 electric customers and 352,585 natural gas customers in and around San Antonio, the nation’s seventh-largest city.

