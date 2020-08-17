As seen on SA Live - Monday, August 17, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m. on SA Live, a musical performance by Simply Rayne, in the kitchen with the kids and Cake By Courtney, cool treats, back-to-school at home ideas, fashion, Culinaria and more.

It’s the first day of school for many schools in San Antonio, so we want to see your first day of school pics! Share them on the @SALiveKSAT Facebook and Twitter pages, and don’t forget to follow us on Instagram!

Stephanie Peña Frost, of Princess and the Monkey Home Decor, is getting us ready for the school year with back-to-school ideas you can use at home.

Fashion is big for back to school, and you can get your kids geared up this National Thrift Shop Day with deals and steals on clothing, supplies and electronics from the Goodwill Electronics Store, Texas Thrift and Revolution Thrift in San Antonio and Random Hangers in Boerne. You can see more from those last two this Wednesday night in the SA Live Back to School Special in Primetime from 7 to 8 p.m.

There’s also a brand new installment of The Look with Fiona today and it’s got a lot of heart. High school students are designing clothing for SpinaBifida Texas’ FashionABLE 2020 virtual fashion show.

Get your kids involved in the kitchen with Cake By Courtney! How you can bake a beautiful cake with your kids’ help. Plus, treats to keep you cool from lifestyle expert Jen Muñoz and a preview of Culinaria Restaurant Weeks with great deals on all that delicious, local food. It supports a great cause!

Also, don’t miss new music by Simply Rayne. Catch her performance around 1:45 p.m.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.