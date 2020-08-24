Doctor turned comedian, turned TV show host, Matt Iseman joins the show

San Antono – Well known comedian and American Ninja Warrior host, Matt Iseman, draws on his medical experience as a doctor as the host of “Live Rescue”

“Live Rescue” is a show hosted by Matt Iseman, Captain Garon Mosby from the St. Louis Fire Department and Registered Nurse and New Orleans Paramedic, Dan Flynn, where they follow fire departments and EMT’s across the nation live, to give an unfiltered look at what first responders are faced with on a daily basis and showoff their unwavering bravery in the face of it.

You can catch episodes of Live Rescue on A&E at 8pm CT on Fridays and Saturdays.