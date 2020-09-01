The right tools to get kids organized for school

SAN ANTONIO – A well-placed sticky note can save your life! Dawn Yanek, founder of Momsanity, takes us through the right tools and planning to get your kids organized.

While parents and children are busy trying to figure out their schedules, it’s important to plan. Parents can make assembly line lunches for easier days, make a sticky note to-do list, plan ahead the night before for the day ahead, color code assignments and personalize their kids’ learning spaces. Watch the video above to check out all the products featured by Yanek.

Momsanity is out with a new book, filled with 100+ tips to make motherhood easier. It’s available for order right now on Amazon.