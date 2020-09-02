As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, September 2, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m. on SA Live, too early for Halloween? We want to know what you think! Plus, a pizza and gelato place that you’ll want to hit up on your next road trip.

It’s a thing right now: people are setting up for Halloween a month early! How do you feel about that? Is it too early for Halloween or are your decorations already up? Let us know on the @SALiveKSAT Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages!

Jen takes us to a pizza place you’ll want to mark down as a stop on your next Hill Country road trip, Comfort Pizza. They make wood fired pies and gelato, too. Our mouths are watering already...

Mike and Fiona are testing out five cool products we found:

Fiona heads out to Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo for a brand new Wild Wednesday! Watch the show to see which animals she’s getting up close with today.

Plus, bubbly back-to-school fun with Pretty Life Girls, how to make an ice cream sandwich bar for the family with The No-Bake Cookie Co., Rosepops roses that last for a year, teachers bowl free at Bowl & Barrel, Labor Day meal deal at Saltgrass Steak House and more!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.