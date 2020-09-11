9/11 event at Alamo Beer Company honors heroes

SAN ANTONIO – Grab a burger, grab a beer and never forget at this 9/11 event Alamo Beer Company today.

From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, September 11, Alamo Beer Company is honoring our nation’s fallen heroes with a socially-distanced gathering offering great beers, delicious food and fantastic people.

Purchase a commemorative San Antonio 110 9/11 Memorial Climb glass with beer for $10 and the proceeds will help benefit the San Antonio 9/11 Climb for years to come. You will also receive $2 off each refill with the purchase of the glass. Glasses are available while supplies last.

When you’re there, David says you HAVE to get a burger.

“This is an amazing - outstanding - unforgettable burger!” David said. “The burger patties are cooked on an oak-fired grill and come with red onion, pickles, lettuce, a house-made burger dressing, all on toasted sesame buns made by The Bread Box.”

Look for Alamo Beer Co on an upcoming episode of Texas Eats and watch a preview of this event in the video above.